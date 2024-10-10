Interior and Municipalities Minister Bassam Mawlawi confirmed that "all necessary security measures are being implemented at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport, and the security agencies are fulfilling all their duties, with the maximum deployment of personnel."



Regarding the incident on the Beirut waterfront, he stated, "There is an influx of individuals from various nationalities, in addition to tents and huts, and some have started establishing businesses. There was an initial attempt to build concrete rooms on the corniche, which is unacceptable, and we will not tolerate encroachments on private or public property."



He added, "There is a need for awareness to avoid strife, and we call for cohesion and national unity, not division. Security forces are deployed even in Beirut, and most Syrians in Lebanon can return to their country."



He asserted that "public property is a representation of the state, and we will not accept any encroachments on it, nor will we allow violations of private property."