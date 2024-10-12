Multiple Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa region as tensions escalate

Lebanon News
2024-10-12 | 14:45
High views
Multiple Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa region as tensions escalate
Multiple Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa region as tensions escalate

A series of Israeli airstrikes targeted the Bekaa region on Saturday evening, as tensions continue to escalate after Israel intensified its attacks across many Lebanese areas.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Israel

Airstrikes

Bekaa

