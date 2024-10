Israeli army claims capture of Hezbollah member

The Israeli army claimed on Sunday that it had captured a member of Hezbollah who had taken refuge in an underground complex in southern Lebanon.



The Israeli army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed, "During operations in the region, Israeli forces discovered a tunnel opening beneath a building, leading to a space occupied by Hezbollah members, with an adjacent exit."



He stated that "Israeli troops cordoned off the building, searched the tunnel opening, and found an underground complex approximately 7 meters deep. This complex contained a Hezbollah member along with combat equipment and supplies intended for long-term occupation."



"After the member surrendered and was arrested, Israeli forces interrogated him on-site before transferring him to a detention facility for further investigation within Israeli territory," he added.