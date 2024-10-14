UN Security Council holds closed session on Lebanon's Resolution 1559 implementation

Lebanon News
2024-10-14 | 12:21
High views
UN Security Council holds closed session on Lebanon&#39;s Resolution 1559 implementation
0min
UN Security Council holds closed session on Lebanon's Resolution 1559 implementation

A closed-door session of the United Nations Security Council took place on Monday, focusing on the semi-annual briefing concerning Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' report on the implementation of Resolution 1559, which addresses the situation in Lebanon. 

Israeli airstrike kills two, injures several in Ansar, South Lebanon
Hezbollah claims rocket attack on Israeli forces in southern Lebanon
