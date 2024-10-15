LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

2024-10-15 | 05:00
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle

LBCI's camera documented the extent of the massive destruction caused by Israeli airstrikes in the town of Ali El Nahri in the Zahle District of the Bekaa Governorate in Lebanon. 

Lebanon News

LBCI

Camera

Lebanon

Destruction

Israel

Airstrikes

Ali El Nahri

Bekaa

