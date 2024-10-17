News
Beirut
27
o
Bekaa
26
o
Keserwan
26
o
Metn
26
o
Mount Lebanon
23
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Israeli army claims the killing of Hezbollah commander Hussein Mohammad Awada in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-17 | 03:44
Israeli army claims the killing of Hezbollah commander Hussein Mohammad Awada in Bint Jbeil, South Lebanon
The Israeli military claimed on Thursday that it had killed Hussein Muhammad Awada, a Hezbollah battalion commander, in Bint Jbeil in southern Lebanon.
According to the statement, Awada was responsible for coordinating rocket fire from multiple villages in the Bint Jbeil region toward Israeli territory.
Lebanon News
Israel
Army
Hezbollah
Commander
Death
South Lebanon
Bint Jbeil
