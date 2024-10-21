News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
26
o
Bekaa
22
o
Keserwan
27
o
Metn
27
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
North
28
o
South
26
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli drone strike targets olive facility in South Lebanon, causes fire: NNA
Lebanon News
2024-10-21 | 02:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli drone strike targets olive facility in South Lebanon, causes fire: NNA
An Israeli drone launched a guided missile strike around 8 a.m. on Monday, targeting an olive pulp processing plant in Ansar, South Lebanon, according to the National News Agency (NNA).
The missile strike ignited a fire at the site, which was later extinguished by civil defense teams from the Islamic Health Organization and the Islamic Risala Scout Association.
Lebanon News
Usrael
Drone
Ansar
South
Lebanon
Next
PM Mikati urges Iran to calm 'emotional responses' toward Lebanon
Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage to Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan facilities (Videos)
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills two, injures several in Ansar, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills two, injures several in Ansar, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
Drone targets house in Rmeish, southern Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
2024-10-04
Drone targets house in Rmeish, southern Lebanon: NNA
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Israeli drone targets Lebanese Army as soldiers work to reopen blocked road in southern Lebanon: LBCI sources
Lebanon News
2024-10-02
Israeli drone targets Lebanese Army as soldiers work to reopen blocked road in southern Lebanon: LBCI sources
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
Lebanese soldier killed after sustaining injuries due to Israeli drone strike in Wazzani, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-09-30
Lebanese soldier killed after sustaining injuries due to Israeli drone strike in Wazzani, South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:31
PM Mikati meets Hochstein, urges ceasefire and full implementation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
09:31
PM Mikati meets Hochstein, urges ceasefire and full implementation of Resolution 1701
0
Lebanon News
09:21
Israeli army claims it destroyed weapons depots and missile launchers in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
09:21
Israeli army claims it destroyed weapons depots and missile launchers in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
08:19
What is Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution?
Lebanon News
08:19
What is Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan financial institution?
0
Lebanon News
07:52
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troops in Markaba, Kfarkela in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:52
Hezbollah says it targeted Israeli troops in Markaba, Kfarkela in South Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Borj El Chmali in South Lebanon to evacuate
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli army issues urgent warning to residents of Borj El Chmali in South Lebanon to evacuate
0
Lebanon News
02:37
Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage to Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan facilities (Videos)
Lebanon News
02:37
Israeli airstrikes cause significant damage to Hezbollah’s Al-Qard Al-Hassan facilities (Videos)
0
Middle East News
2024-10-20
Hezbollah says it launched 'big rocket salvo' at north Israel army base
Middle East News
2024-10-20
Hezbollah says it launched 'big rocket salvo' at north Israel army base
0
Lebanon News
07:32
Arab League chief arrives in Beirut, urges ceasefire and implementation of Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
07:32
Arab League chief arrives in Beirut, urges ceasefire and implementation of Resolution 1701
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours
Lebanon News
14:08
Israel's army warns residents: Infrastructure linked to Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan association will be targeted in coming hours
2
Lebanon News
14:39
Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa
Lebanon News
14:39
Israeli army warns residents to evacuate some locations as it prepares to target Hezbollah facilities in Beirut's southern suburbs and Bekaa
3
Lebanon News
17:24
Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)
Lebanon News
17:24
Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)
4
Lebanon News
15:11
Israel's Adraee to send evacuation orders to residents of South Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:11
Israel's Adraee to send evacuation orders to residents of South Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
00:02
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
Lebanon News
00:02
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
6
Lebanon News
15:27
Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
15:27
Adraee issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Ghobeiry in Beirut's southern suburbs
7
Lebanon News
15:18
Avichay Adraee issues evacuation warning to residents of Tyre, Nabatieh, Machgharah, Chehabiyeh, Houmine El Faouqa
Lebanon News
15:18
Avichay Adraee issues evacuation warning to residents of Tyre, Nabatieh, Machgharah, Chehabiyeh, Houmine El Faouqa
8
Lebanon News
16:35
Building collapses in Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs due to Israeli strike (Video)
Lebanon News
16:35
Building collapses in Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs due to Israeli strike (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More