Israeli drone strike targets olive facility in South Lebanon, causes fire: NNA

2024-10-21 | 02:50
Israeli drone strike targets olive facility in South Lebanon, causes fire: NNA
Israeli drone strike targets olive facility in South Lebanon, causes fire: NNA

An Israeli drone launched a guided missile strike around 8 a.m. on Monday, targeting an olive pulp processing plant in Ansar, South Lebanon, according to the National News Agency (NNA).

The missile strike ignited a fire at the site, which was later extinguished by civil defense teams from the Islamic Health Organization and the Islamic Risala Scout Association.

