Trump-Vance transition team issues statement targeting fake news against Massad Boulos

On Saturday, the Trump-Vance transition team issued a statement targeting fake news against his new Middle East advisor, Massad Boulos.

"The Fake News is falsely attacking Mr. Boulos and his family's long history of running successful companies as part of their mission to derail President Trump's agenda and exceptional team. The truth is Mr. Boulos is a highly respected businessman who has proudly served as the CEO of some of his family's group of companies based in West Africa for more than 27 years, and his family has employed tens of thousands of people around the globe," Karoline Leavitt, Trump-Vance Transition spokeswoman said in the statement.

The statement included:

Mr. Boulos has degrees in both business and law.

Scoa Nigeria PLC, a member of the FADOUL Group, is a well-known conglomerate that has exclusively represented numerous global brands for decades.

Scoa and the other family group companies have been very successful in the Nigerian market, providing high-end products and specialized services to the largest companies in the country.

Scoa is also part of the Fadoul Group, which is one of the largest privately-owned family businesses in West and Central Africa with a presence in 10 different countries since its founding in 1966.

The FADOUL Group employs more than 20,000 hardworking people.