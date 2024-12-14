Trump-Vance transition team issues statement targeting fake news against Massad Boulos

On Saturday, the Trump-Vance transition team issued a statement targeting fake news against his new Middle East advisor, Massad Boulos.
"The Fake News is falsely attacking Mr. Boulos and his family's long history of running successful companies as part of their mission to derail President Trump's agenda and exceptional team. The truth is Mr. Boulos is a highly respected businessman who has proudly served as the CEO of some of his family's group of companies based in West Africa for more than 27 years, and his family has employed tens of thousands of people around the globe," Karoline Leavitt, Trump-Vance Transition spokeswoman said in the statement.
The statement included: