PM Mikati urges Iran to calm 'emotional responses' toward Lebanon

During a recent interview with Al Arabiya, Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati urged Iranian leaders to temper their "emotional response" toward Lebanon.



Mikati emphasized that he reviewed the remarks of Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf. He objected to certain positions, stating, “The message has been received.”



While Mikati acknowledged Iran's support for ongoing negotiations in the region, he underscored that “no one speaks on behalf of the Lebanese government.”