Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

Lebanon News
2024-12-12 | 06:14
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

The Lebanese army has positioned itself in the northern part of Khiam amid the Israeli army's withdrawal, in accordance with the ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Khiam

Israel

LBCI Next
Lebanon's MP Neemat Frem declares candidacy for Lebanese presidency
Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Lebanon's MP Neemat Frem declares candidacy for Lebanese presidency

LBCI
Middle East News
06:59

Syria's new govt to suspend constitution, parliament for three months: AFP

LBCI
World News
06:53

G7 ready to support political transition in Syria, statement affirms

LBCI
Middle East News
06:42

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

Lebanon's MP Neemat Frem declares candidacy for Lebanese presidency

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:07

On LBCI, former MP Moukheiber urges investigation into Lebanon's forcibly disappeared

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Lebanese army begins phased deployment around Khiam amid Israeli withdrawal

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:12

Lebanese army begins phased deployment around Khiam amid Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Middle East News
14:51

Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:36

Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
06:42

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:14

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
05:49

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-10

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:03

The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
07:43

Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP

LBCI
Middle East News
14:08

Israeli bulldozer expands road on Lebanese side of Mount Hermon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:45

Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:53

Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session

LBCI
Middle East News
14:51

Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters

LBCI
Middle East News
14:41

Syria's Baath party says suspends work indefinitely

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:43

PM Mikati hails Lebanese army's deployment in south as key step toward stability

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More