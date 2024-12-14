Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib attended a ministerial meeting of the Arab Liaison Committee on Syria in Aqaba, Jordan. The gathering included the Secretary-General of the Arab League and the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon.



Additional participation came from the foreign ministers of Qatar, the United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain, who joined the discussions.



The meeting transitioned into an expanded session involving high-ranking representatives, including the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and the foreign ministers of the United States, France, and Turkey. Representatives from the United Nations, the United Kingdom, and Germany also participated.



In his address, Minister Bou Habib emphasized the importance of preserving Syria's territorial integrity, sovereignty, and institutions while supporting the Syrian people's right to self-determination. He also called for an Arab-led economic emergency plan to assist Syria during this critical period.