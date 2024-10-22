FM Bou Habib reiterates call for ceasefire during meeting with Italian counterpart

Lebanon's caretaker Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib emphasized the urgent need for a ceasefire as a prerequisite for any political or diplomatic solutions following his meeting with Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani in Pescara, Italy, ahead of the G7 ministerial meeting.



Bou Habib expressed gratitude for Italy's contributions to UNIFIL and condemned attacks on international peacekeepers, warning that such acts could constitute war crimes.



He also praised Italy's support for stability in Lebanon and the humanitarian aid it plans to provide to assist civilians affected by the ongoing conflict.



During the meeting, Tajani shared insights from his recent visit to Israel and Italy's stance on ending the war and starting negotiations for lasting stability along Lebanon's southern border.



Both ministers highlighted the importance of implementing U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701, which requires Israeli compliance, a position Lebanon firmly supports.



Bou Habib also indicated the necessity of electing a new Lebanese president and called for continued support for Lebanon's state institutions.