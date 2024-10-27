Fires erupt in Jezzine and Zgharta districts

The National News Agency (NNA) reported a fire outbreak on the outskirts of Qaitouli in the Jezzine district. Emergency responders are currently on the scene to manage the situation.



Additionally, a separate fire has been reported in the town of Miryata in the Zgharta district, prompting the intervention of army helicopters to assist in firefighting efforts.



Authorities are working to contain the blazes and prevent further spread as several fire outbreaks were recorded across Lebanon.