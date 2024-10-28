Hezbollah announces targeting of Israeli troops in Wazzani, South Lebanon

Hezbollah said its fighters targeted Israeli soldiers in South Lebanon on Monday, after earlier claiming repeated attacks on troops in the same area near the border.



Hezbollah fighters targeted "an Israeli enemy troop gathering" near Wazzani village "with a rocket salvo", the group said in a statement, after earlier claiming four attacks with rockets and artillery on Israeli troops at Fatima's Gate, a shuttered border crossing at the nearby Lebanese village of Kfarkela.





AFP