Hezbollah announces targeting of Israeli troops in Wazzani, South Lebanon

2024-10-28 | 07:39
Hezbollah announces targeting of Israeli troops in Wazzani, South Lebanon
0min
Hezbollah announces targeting of Israeli troops in Wazzani, South Lebanon

Hezbollah said its fighters targeted Israeli soldiers in South Lebanon on Monday, after earlier claiming repeated attacks on troops in the same area near the border.

Hezbollah fighters targeted "an Israeli enemy troop gathering" near Wazzani village "with a rocket salvo", the group said in a statement, after earlier claiming four attacks with rockets and artillery on Israeli troops at Fatima's Gate, a shuttered border crossing at the nearby Lebanese village of Kfarkela.


AFP

Israel publishes videos showing evacuation of dead Israeli soldiers in Lebanon clashes
Bou Habib urges support from member states for a ceasefire and implementing Resolution 1701
