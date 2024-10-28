Hezbollah announces attack on Israeli forces in Wazzani and Kfarkela in South Lebanon

Hezbollah announced in a statement that its fighters ambushed Israeli military vehicles and soldiers as they advanced toward Tell en Nhas on the outskirts of Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.



The group reported that they engaged the Israeli forces with both machine guns and rockets, destroying two vehicles and causing casualties among the soldiers, including both deaths and injuries.



Hezbollah also confirmed that for the second time, the group targeted a gathering of Israeli soldiers in the Aamra area west of Wazzani with a missile salvo.