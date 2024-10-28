Displaced Persons Minister: 160,000 Lebanese citizens fled to Syria, and 400,000 Syrian refugees returned to their homeland

Caretaker Displaced Persons Minister Issam Sharafeddine disclosed that 160,000 Lebanese citizens recently fled to Syria, while 400,000 Syrian refugees have returned to their homeland.



Speaking to LBCI, he assured Syrian refugees that their home country is open to them, emphasizing that "they have no place but their own country."



He highlighted a presidential amnesty even for those previously involved in armed conflict.



Sharafeddine further noted that Syria's reception of 560,000 people within just two weeks reaffirms its ongoing commitment to repatriation, citing Western interference as a primary obstacle to refugee returns in the past.