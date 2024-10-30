News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Nharkom Said
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
23
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
21
o
North
26
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Vehicle targeted on main road in Bchamoun
Lebanon News
2024-10-30 | 04:56
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Vehicle targeted on main road in Bchamoun
Preliminary information indicated that a vehicle was targeted on the main road in Bchamoun on Wednesday.
Lebanon News
Bchamoun
Lebanon
Strike
Next
Israel targets van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya (Video)
One killed, several injured in airstrike on olive-picking family in Sinay, South Lebanon
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:14
Avichay Adraee claims Israeli forces killed Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon, shares drone footage
Lebanon News
08:14
Avichay Adraee claims Israeli forces killed Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon, shares drone footage
0
Lebanon News
07:27
New Hezbollah leader to give first speech Wednesday: source tells AFP
Lebanon News
07:27
New Hezbollah leader to give first speech Wednesday: source tells AFP
0
Lebanon News
07:24
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributes aid to displaced families in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:24
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributes aid to displaced families in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:11
MP Fadlallah says resistance remains resolute against Israeli infiltration attempts
Lebanon News
07:11
MP Fadlallah says resistance remains resolute against Israeli infiltration attempts
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:14
Avichay Adraee claims Israeli forces killed Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon, shares drone footage
Lebanon News
08:14
Avichay Adraee claims Israeli forces killed Hezbollah fighters in South Lebanon, shares drone footage
0
Lebanon News
07:27
New Hezbollah leader to give first speech Wednesday: source tells AFP
Lebanon News
07:27
New Hezbollah leader to give first speech Wednesday: source tells AFP
0
Lebanon News
07:24
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributes aid to displaced families in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
07:24
King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributes aid to displaced families in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
07:11
MP Fadlallah says resistance remains resolute against Israeli infiltration attempts
Lebanon News
07:11
MP Fadlallah says resistance remains resolute against Israeli infiltration attempts
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
Lebanese Red Cross reports damage to two ambulances after rocket strike in Byout El Saiyad, Tyre District
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
Lebanese Red Cross reports damage to two ambulances after rocket strike in Byout El Saiyad, Tyre District
0
Lebanon News
06:34
Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Aaraya, Mount Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:34
Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Aaraya, Mount Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
11:00
Iran's embassy in Lebanon congratulates Hezbollah on new Secretary-General appointment
Lebanon News
11:00
Iran's embassy in Lebanon congratulates Hezbollah on new Secretary-General appointment
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28
Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
Lebanon News
2024-10-28
Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
Lebanon News
2024-10-25
LBCI camera captures Masnaa-Jdeideh Yabous road at Syria-Lebanon border following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-24
India sends medical aid to Lebanon
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel's army claims capture of Hezbollah commander in Aita al-Shaab, Hassan Aqil Jawad
Lebanon News
14:13
Israel's army claims capture of Hezbollah commander in Aita al-Shaab, Hassan Aqil Jawad
2
Lebanon News
05:05
Israel targets van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya (Video)
Lebanon News
05:05
Israel targets van in Dahr el-Wahech, Aaraya (Video)
3
Lebanon News
10:52
UNIFIL: Headquarters hit by rocket attack in Naqoura, likely launched by Hezbollah or an affiliated party
Lebanon News
10:52
UNIFIL: Headquarters hit by rocket attack in Naqoura, likely launched by Hezbollah or an affiliated party
4
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli army reports ballistic missile explosion from Lebanon
Lebanon News
01:27
Israeli army reports ballistic missile explosion from Lebanon
5
Lebanon News
04:56
Vehicle targeted on main road in Bchamoun
Lebanon News
04:56
Vehicle targeted on main road in Bchamoun
6
Lebanon News
01:07
Body of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's nurse, Mohammad Khalil Khreis, retrieved from assassination site
Lebanon News
01:07
Body of Hezbollah leader Nasrallah's nurse, Mohammad Khalil Khreis, retrieved from assassination site
7
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli Defense Minister posts image of new Hezbollah leader, says it will be a temporary appointment
Lebanon News
09:09
Israeli Defense Minister posts image of new Hezbollah leader, says it will be a temporary appointment
8
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
05:23
Israeli army urges residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris to evacuate immediately
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More