Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning to residents of villages in South Lebanon

In a recent post on X, Avichay Adraee, the spokesperson for the Israeli army, issued an urgent evacuation warning to residents of several villages in southern Lebanon, including Soujod, Kfarjoz, Nabatieh Tahta, Nabatieh Fawka, Zefta, Jarjouh, Houmine ElTahta, and Kafr Rumman.



Adraee claimed that "Hezbollah's activities are forcing the Israeli army to act strongly against them in these areas, and we do not intend to harm you."



He called southern Lebanon residents to "leave their homes immediately and move north of the Litani River."



He further warned, "Anyone present near Hezbollah elements, facilities, or weapons is putting their life at risk," and reiterated that "it is prohibited to move south. Any movement towards the south may pose a danger to your lives."



Adraee claimed they would be ''informed about the appropriate time for returning to their homes once conditions allowed for safe reentry.''