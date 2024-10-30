Hezbollah’s New Secretary General Naim Qassem pledges to pursue resistance path, commits to continuing war plan

Lebanon News
2024-10-30 | 09:12
High views
LBCI
Hezbollah's New Secretary General Naim Qassem pledges to pursue resistance path, commits to continuing war plan
4min
Hezbollah’s New Secretary General Naim Qassem pledges to pursue resistance path, commits to continuing war plan

In his first statement following his appointment, Hezbollah's newly appointed Secretary General Naim Qassem expressed his gratitude to the party leadership for selecting him to take on this significant responsibility.

"I ask for God's help to bear this heavy burden and to be a servant to this cause," he said.

Qassem stated, "My practical program continues Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah's work plan. We will continue to implement the war plan and remain on the path of conflict, adhering to the outlined directives while addressing the developments of this phase accordingly."
 
 
Hezbollah leader Naim Qassem criticized Israel’s approach to international resolutions, suggesting that it had not adhered to these agreements, and dismissed any notion that Hezbollah had provoked recent tensions. 

He also revealed that on October 11, Israeli and American officials reportedly discussed the possibility of declaring war on Lebanon, though the U.S. ultimately did not endorse the plan.
 
 
Hezbollah's Secretary General stated that the group views itself as operating within a framework of preemptive defense. 

"Today, we are confronting a global war involving Israel, the U.S., and Europe, all aiming to eliminate the resistance and our peoples in the region," he said.

Qassem emphasized that Israel does not need excuses to launch surprise attacks, "It is better to have a resistance that conducts defensive offensives than to wait for Israel to strike us unexpectedly while implementing its plans. We have engaged in preemptive defense, which is the path of protection and liberation," he added.
 
Qassem continued by saying that while the group has consistently maintained that it does not seek war for the past eleven months, it is prepared to achieve victory if compelled to do so. 

"The legendary resilience of the resistance in Gaza and Lebanon will shape the future of our generations," he asserted.

The Secretary General emphasized that Hezbollah, along with Amal Movement and other allied forces, confronts Israel with their own decision and will to protect their land. 

"The fighters are the rightful owners of the land and the sons of this nation; no one fights on our behalf or for anyone else's project," he declared.
 
Naim Qassem remarked that Iran provides support without seeking anything in return. 

He expressed openness to any Arab, Islamic, or international nation that wishes to support their fight against Israel.

"We do not fight on behalf of anyone; we fight to protect Lebanon and in solidarity with Gaza," he claimed.
 
The Secretary General asserted that the group could sustain combat for extended periods, declaring, "We can continue fighting for days, weeks, and months." 

Qassem emphasized the honor in their struggle, stating, "We fight with dignity, targeting soldiers and military bases, while they target civilians out of cowardice." 

He criticized Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, calling him "dead with fear."

Addressing Israel directly, Qassem said, "Leave our land to reduce your losses. If you remain, you will pay the price."
 
Qassem expressed that if the Israelis decide they want to stop the war, "we will agree, but on the terms we deem appropriate."
 
He added, "So far, there has been no proposal from Israel that they are willing to present to us for consideration, and we will not beg for a ceasefire."
 
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Statement

Naim Qassem

Secretary General

