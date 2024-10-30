Lebanon faces 11,579 attacks: Emergency report outlines rising death toll as displacement crisis worsens

The Emergency Committee, led by Environment Minister Nasser Yassin, released its 32nd report on the current situation in Lebanon as Israel continues to escalate its attacks across the country.



The report revealed that over the past 24 hours, 101 airstrikes targeted various areas in Lebanon, bringing the total number of recorded attacks since the conflict began to 11,579.



The Lebanese Ministry of Public Health reported 28 people killed and 165 injuries during the previous day, raising the toll to 2,820 killed and 12,937 wounded.



Based on reports issued by the country's health ministry until October 28, 2024, 172 medical staff were killed, and 233 were wounded. It also unveiled extensive damage to 39 hospitals, 80 medical centers, and 242 emergency vehicles.



Regarding the recent displacement crisis, figures show that 1,120 centers were established to accommodate the displaced. However, 949 have reached total capacity.



Meanwhile, the report noted that registered displaced individuals now total 188,217 (43,759 families), adding that 356,646 Syrian nationals and 169,702 Lebanese citizens crossed into Syria since September 23.