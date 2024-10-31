France to send 30 tons of humanitarian aid to displaced persons in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-10-31 | 07:10
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
France to send 30 tons of humanitarian aid to displaced persons in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
France to send 30 tons of humanitarian aid to displaced persons in Lebanon

France will send 30 tons of urgent humanitarian aid to displaced individuals in Lebanon on Thursday evening, as announced by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

This initiative comes a week after an international conference in Paris raised over $1 billion in aid.

Barrot stated in an interview, "This evening, we will deliver the first batch of humanitarian aid, which includes mats, hygiene supplies, and more, to assist the displaced."

AFP

Lebanon News

France

Humanitarian Aid

Lebanon

Displaced People

LBCI Next
Israeli forces warn civil defense center in Baalbek to evacuate before deadline
Qatar's second relief plane arrives at Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre relief aid to displaced families in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:55

France slams rocket strike on UNIFIL in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center distributes aid to displaced families in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Saudi Arabia continues humanitarian aid to Lebanon for 15th consecutive day

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:25

Hezbollah attack kills five in northern Israel as US envoy pushes truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

MP Paula Yacoubian: Hezbollah has faced unprecedented losses in the ongoing war

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:00

PM Mikati condemns Israeli threats as war crimes, awaits ceasefire discussions

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:27

Saudi FM says resolution of Lebanon's political process is up to the Lebanese, not Saudi Arabia or foreign powers

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-18

Taiwan's Gold Apollo says Hezbollah pagers made by Hungary partner BAC Consulting KFT

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
06:55

Hamas rejects temporary ceasefire but supports proposals for permanent end to war

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:26

Drones present significant challenge for Israeli Air Force, prompting deployment of troops on Lebanon border

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:14

MP Paula Yacoubian: Hezbollah has faced unprecedented losses in the ongoing war

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
12:02

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:59

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

LBCI captures extent of damage due to continuous Israeli attacks on Nabatieh (Video)

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-10-28

Israeli Channel 12 releases video of suspect claiming Hamas uses ambulances to transport militants

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-28

Israeli rocket falls near cars on Aaraya-Kahaleh highway

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Hezbollah video reveals targeting of Israeli soldiers near Ya'ara and Kfar Giladi

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-10-26

Video from Hezbollah warns Israeli residents: Settlements are legitimate military targets

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Israel returns nun to Lebanon after detaining and taking her into Israel from Qouzah in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Video shows location where Israeli strikes in Hasbaya, South Lebanon, killed journalists

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:43

Full details of the Lebanon-Israel draft agreement unveiled: Here is the draft

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:52

Israeli army claims killing of Mohammad Khalil Alian, Hezbollah’s anti-tank commander for the Hajir sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:35

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of southern Lebanon villages

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:00

Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents of Baalbek, Ain Bourday, and Douris

LBCI
World News
15:52

White House comments on Lebanon ceasefire proposal: Reports do not show true negotiation status

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:39

Video captures moment Baalbek attacked by Israeli airstrike

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:29

Hezbollah hits Israeli soldiers in Khiam, forces jet from Zahrani skies

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:25

Israeli ministers voice concerns over Lebanon deal, calling for shifts in military authority: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More