PM Mikati condemns Israeli threats as war crimes, awaits ceasefire discussions

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati affirmed that the threats issued by Israel against Lebanese civilians, including the evacuation of entire cities and the displacement of people from their homes, represent an additional war crime added to the series of atrocities committed by Israel through killing, destruction, and devastation.



In a statement, Mikati noted that he conveyed this position to active diplomatic bodies, urging them to intensify pressure on Israel to halt its aggression, which he described as unacceptable by all international and humanitarian standards.



He stated, "We were informed by U.S. presidential envoy Amos Hochstein yesterday that he will seek a ceasefire in Israel, paving the way for discussions on fully implementing Resolution 1701. We are awaiting the results of his communications, although the ongoing Israeli escalation and threats do not inspire optimism, at least in the short term."



The Prime Minister held diplomatic meetings and ministerial sessions on Thursday at the Grand Serail.



In this context, he received U.S. Ambassador Lisa Johnson, with whom he discussed the current situation and developments.



He also welcomed Egypt's Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, who delivered an invitation from Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi to attend the "World Urban Forum" in Cairo on November 4.