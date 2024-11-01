News
Minister Hamie addresses airport controversy, affirms public ownership of national facilities
Lebanon News
2024-11-01 | 05:55
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Minister Hamie addresses airport controversy, affirms public ownership of national facilities
Minister of Public Works and Transport Ali Hamie emphasized that Lebanon’s seaports, Rafic Hariri International Airport, and land crossings are the property of the Lebanese people and not owned by any party, sect, or individual.
He stated that all Lebanese citizens currently protect these facilities. "Therefore, it is essential to keep them neutral from ongoing political discourse," Hamie said.
"We must ensure they operate under the supervision of the Ministry of Public Works, relevant unions, and the appropriate administrative and security agencies," he added.
In response to an MP's comment regarding closed doors at Beirut Airport, Hamie clarified, "As Minister of Public Works, I addressed this issue in accordance with the law at the time. We provided the necessary explanation, but I leave the political and legislative decisions to those concerned in Parliament."
Following a meeting with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Hamie noted that the discussion was part of a regular update on the ministry's operations, particularly at Rafic Hariri International Airport and various seaports, including those in Tripoli, Beirut, and Sidon.
"We briefed the Prime Minister on the progress of work in these facilities, which adhere to all Lebanese laws," Hamie said. "There are no closed or open doors; these facilities are governed by the Lebanese state and its administrative and security apparatuses, cooperating according to Lebanese law."
Hamie also highlighted the recent challenges faced by residents in Baalbek and Hermel following a recent strike in the area. "I explained the suffering of our people there, as well as the losses experienced by both the Lebanese citizens and the displaced," he said.
"The Prime Minister confirmed additional measures would be implemented through follow-up actions and a small committee from the South Lebanon Council, including Minister Abbas Al-Haj Hassan, to monitor the situation closely with the government emergency committee and the Baalbek-Hermel Governorate," Hamie continued.
