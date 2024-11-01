Rubble removal continues in Amhaz after deadly airstrike, 12 reported dead

Lebanon News
2024-11-01 | 09:02
High views
Rubble removal continues in Amhaz after deadly airstrike, 12 reported dead
Rubble removal continues in Amhaz after deadly airstrike, 12 reported dead

Lebanon's National News Agency reported Friday that rubble removal operations are ongoing in the targeted residential area of Amhaz in northern Bekaa, with an initial death toll of 12.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Bekaa

Amhaz

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, causing extensive damage: NNA
Israel issues new evacuation alerts for Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, Tahouitet El Ghadir, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
