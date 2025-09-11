News
Netherlands plans to ban imports from Israel's Jewish settlements
Israel-Gaza War Updates
11-09-2025 | 07:50
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Netherlands plans to ban imports from Israel's Jewish settlements
The Dutch government plans to ban imports of goods produced in Jewish settlements in Israeli-occupied Palestinian territories over Israel's plans for the West Bank and its military offensive in Gaza, the foreign minister told parliament.
The Netherlands imposed travel bans on two far-right Israeli cabinet ministers in July, accusing them of inciting violence against Palestinians and calling for an "ethnic cleansing" of Gaza, but the government had been reluctant to take further steps until now.
Last month, former Foreign Minister Casper Veldkamp resigned because he said he felt no support within the cabinet to take additional measures against Israel.
But his successor, David van Weel, told parliament late on Wednesday he had instructed his department to draft a government decree on the import ban, saying the measure would be implemented as soon as possible.
Reuters
Israel Gaza War Updates
Middle East News
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Netherlands
Plan
Ban
Imports
Israel
Jewish
Settlements
Israel will kill Hamas leaders next time if they survived Qatar attack: Israeli official
Previous
