Following reports of a kidnapping in Batroun, UNIFIL issued a statement clarifying its position, denying any involvement in facilitating abduction operations or any violations of Lebanon's sovereignty.



UNIFIL emphasized its commitment to supporting peace and security within Lebanese borders, asserting that its role does not extend to involvement in or facilitation of any activities that would undermine Lebanon's territorial integrity.



UNIFIL reiterated its mission's core purpose, which is to aid in maintaining stability along the Lebanese-Israeli border in accordance with U.N. resolutions and in close collaboration with Lebanese authorities.