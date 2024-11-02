Lebanon reports 2,968 people killed and 13,319 injured since start of war

Lebanon News
2024-11-02 | 13:12
High views
Lebanon reports 2,968 people killed and 13,319 injured since start of war
Lebanon reports 2,968 people killed and 13,319 injured since start of war

The Lebanese Health Ministry announced Saturday that 2,968 people have been killed with 13,319 others injured since Israel's war began in Lebanon.

It also reported that Friday's Israeli attacks killed 71 people, and 169 were wounded. 

