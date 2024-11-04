EU Ambassador meets with PM Mikati to urge ceasefire and discuss aid

Lebanon News
2024-11-04 | 05:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
EU Ambassador meets with PM Mikati to urge ceasefire and discuss aid
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
EU Ambassador meets with PM Mikati to urge ceasefire and discuss aid

Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to discuss the European Union’s ongoing support for Lebanon. 
 
Following the meeting, Ambassador De Waele emphasized the EU’s call for an immediate ceasefire, reiterating its commitment to assisting Lebanon through humanitarian, financial, and political support.
 
De Waele highlighted the EU’s initiatives in education, stressing the importance of providing education for all children residing in Lebanon. 

Additionally, the discussion touched on the critical need for reforms to prepare Lebanon for future reconstruction efforts. 
 
“With reconstruction eventually on the horizon, a well-functioning banking sector, coupled with anti-corruption reforms, will be essential,” De Waele stated. The EU underscored its dedication to supporting Lebanon’s stability and recovery amid ongoing challenges.

Lebanon News

EU

Ambassador

PM

Najib Mikati

Ceasefire

Aid

LBCI Next
King Salman Humanitarian Center launches aid project "Kanaf 3" in Lebanon
Hezbollah claims rocket strike on northern Haifa
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-24

Macron renews call for ceasefire in Lebanon, urges sovereignty, and announces €100 million in aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-13

Saudi Ambassador Bukhari after meeting PM Mikati: Saudi aid is a continuation of the kingdom's solidarity with Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

PM Najib Mikati: Israeli strikes on historical sites are further violations against humanity

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-01

PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Education Minister announces gradual start to academic year amid ongoing war

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:14

Environment Minister confirms arrival of 10,000 tons of relief aid

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:09

Interior Minister: Investigations are underway regarding the kidnapping in Batroun, with questions to be asked to UNIFIL

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:01

PM Najib Mikati: Israeli strikes on historical sites are further violations against humanity

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
00:35

Israeli airstrike kills four, injures three in Machgharah

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:32

Daily report reveals ongoing toll of Israeli aggression: 2,986 killed and 13,402 wounded in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Hezbollah says launched 'big rocket salvo' at Israel's Safed

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-09-27

Israeli airstrike in Chebaa kills 9; rescue teams continue efforts to clear rubble

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Baalbek residents flee to Deir al-Ahmar after Israeli evacuation warning; stranded families await shelter (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:19

Lebanon's Berri denies Washington Post claims as 'completely untrue'

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:12

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:51

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:12

Abduction of Imad Amhaz: Israel's operation bypasses Lebanese maritime radars, raises security concerns

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Imad Amhaz's abduction case signals new Israeli campaign against Hezbollah's elite: Here are the details

LBCI
Middle East News
10:36

Hezbollah releases footage of rocket and drone strikes against Israeli army positions

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Israel's army claims its forces destroyed Hezbollah combat complex, uncovered weapons cache in South Lebanon raid

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:41

Israeli army claims strike kills Hezbollah commander 'Abu Ali Rida' in Baraachit, southern Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More