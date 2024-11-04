EU Ambassador meets with PM Mikati to urge ceasefire and discuss aid

Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with EU Ambassador Sandra De Waele and Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib to discuss the European Union’s ongoing support for Lebanon.



Following the meeting, Ambassador De Waele emphasized the EU’s call for an immediate ceasefire, reiterating its commitment to assisting Lebanon through humanitarian, financial, and political support.



De Waele highlighted the EU’s initiatives in education, stressing the importance of providing education for all children residing in Lebanon.



Additionally, the discussion touched on the critical need for reforms to prepare Lebanon for future reconstruction efforts.



“With reconstruction eventually on the horizon, a well-functioning banking sector, coupled with anti-corruption reforms, will be essential,” De Waele stated. The EU underscored its dedication to supporting Lebanon’s stability and recovery amid ongoing challenges.