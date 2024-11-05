Culture minister tells LBCI: If Berri’s call for dialogue was accepted, Lebanon would have a president today

Caretaker Minister of Culture Mohammad Mortada affirmed that "the Lebanese army is the backbone of national unity."



In an interview with LBCI, he stated, "As for extending the term of the army commander, Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri has not said he is against the extension; rather, he handles legislative-related matters with precision."



He added, "The president should not necessarily be a consensus candidate; rather, they should be elected. If they [Lebanese politicians] had accepted Speaker Berri’s invitation to dialogue, we would have a president today."



He revealed that he had contacted UNESCO two months ago to protect Lebanon’s historical sites from destruction but has yet to receive a response.



"Last Wednesday, when Baalbek was threatened, Prime Minister Najib Mikati had to call France's President Emmanuel Macron to urge UNESCO to take action, which subsequently led UNESCO to call on all parties to refrain from harming the sites," he noted.



He also stated that "the strongest Israeli brigade has withdrawn from Khiam, and the resistance has demonstrated its deterrence capabilities on the ground. Benjamin Netanyahu will not stop, and if a ceasefire occurs, it will be unilateral."