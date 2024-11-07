News
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
12
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war
Lebanon News
2024-11-07 | 13:21
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Lebanon's 39th emergency report update: 12,323 Israeli attacks since start of war
Caretaker Environment Minister and Emergency Committee Coordinator Nasser Yassin released the 39th report on the ongoing Israeli war in Lebanon. The report details severe escalation and its impact on civilians and infrastructure across the country.
In the past 24 hours, Israel carried out 121 airstrikes across various regions in Lebanon, with the majority targeting Nabatieh (56 strikes), Baalbek-Hermel (24 strikes), and the South (23 strikes). Since the beginning of the offensive, a total of 12,323 attacks have been recorded.
The Lebanese Health Ministry reported 53 people killed with 161 others injured over the last day, raising the overall toll to 3,103 killed and 13,856 wounded since the war began.
Efforts to accommodate the displaced have expanded, with 1,145 official shelters now established and 981 already at maximum capacity.
The total registered displaced population has reached 190,740 individuals (45,189 families), though actual numbers are believed to be significantly higher. Most displaced people are sheltering in Mount Lebanon and Beirut governorates.
Between September 23 and November 7, 2024, Lebanese General Security recorded the movement of 369,055 Syrian nationals and 192,739 Lebanese into Syria as they sought refuge from the violence.
The National Committee for Crisis Management continues coordinating with relevant ministries to secure additional shelter facilities.
Security forces are actively engaged in maintaining order, assisting displaced populations, distributing food and fuel, safeguarding shelters, and enforcing anti-hoarding measures to prevent inflation and ensure equitable distribution of essential resources.
