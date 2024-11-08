News
Gunfire erupts in Ain al-Hilweh following assassination rumors; Fatah denies return fire: State media reports
Lebanon News
2024-11-08 | 16:27
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Gunfire erupts in Ain al-Hilweh following assassination rumors; Fatah denies return fire: State media reports
Lebanon's official National News Agency reported that heavy gunfire was heard inside the Ain al-Hilweh camp on Friday evening after rumors spread about an attempted assassination of an individual affiliated with Islamic groups, particularly "Jund al-Sham."
Meanwhile, it also confirmed that the Fatah movement issued a statement following reports of gunfire in Ain al-Hilweh camp, claiming that Islamic groups had been randomly shooting toward homes in many sites.
The gunfire reportedly followed an attempted assassination in the Al Safsaf neighborhood.
Fatah clarified that neither they nor the National Security Forces had returned fire and emphasized their commitment to avoiding escalation, given the ongoing struggles of Palestinians and Lebanon's current challenges.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Gunfire
Ain al-Hilweh
Assassination
Fatah
