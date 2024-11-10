News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
19
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon reports 3,189 killed and 14,078 wounded since start of war
Lebanon News
2024-11-10 | 11:19
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon reports 3,189 killed and 14,078 wounded since start of war
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of the Health Ministry released its daily report on the impact of ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, noting significant casualties.
According to the report, airstrikes on Saturday, November 9, resulted in 53 people killed with 99 others injured.
This brings the total death toll since the onset of hostilities to 3,189 killed and 14,078 wounded.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Health
Ministry
Killed
Wounded
War
Next
Hezbollah announces targeting Israeli forces in HaGoshrim settlement, northern Israel
Israeli airstrike targets Jarmash crossing on Lebanon-Syria border
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
2,367 killed and 11,088 injured in Lebanon by Israeli aggression since start of war: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
2,367 killed and 11,088 injured in Lebanon by Israeli aggression since start of war: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports 18 killed, 92 wounded in latest Israeli strikes on Beirut
Lebanon News
2024-10-10
Lebanon's Health Ministry reports 18 killed, 92 wounded in latest Israeli strikes on Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-08
Lebanon says to 3,117 killed and 13,888 others wounded since start of war
Lebanon News
2024-11-08
Lebanon says to 3,117 killed and 13,888 others wounded since start of war
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Daily report: 3,102 killed and 13,819 wounded since start of Israel's war on Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Daily report: 3,102 killed and 13,819 wounded since start of Israel's war on Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
13:36
Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
13:36
Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ground clashes: Hezbollah maintains resistance as Israel is poised to end ground operations in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ground clashes: Hezbollah maintains resistance as Israel is poised to end ground operations in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hochstein expected in Beirut with proposal for 60-day ceasefire: What does the proposed agreement entail?
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Hochstein expected in Beirut with proposal for 60-day ceasefire: What does the proposed agreement entail?
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Ceasefire deals in Lebanon and Gaza: Israeli envoy seeks US, Russian support for Lebanon peace effort
News Bulletin Reports
12:51
Ceasefire deals in Lebanon and Gaza: Israeli envoy seeks US, Russian support for Lebanon peace effort
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:20
Israeli airstrikes on Baalbek-Hermel kill seven: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
12:20
Israeli airstrikes on Baalbek-Hermel kill seven: Health Ministry
0
Middle East News
2024-11-09
Saudi-led coalition says two members of its forces killed in Yemen
Middle East News
2024-11-09
Saudi-led coalition says two members of its forces killed in Yemen
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization
0
Middle East News
13:48
Syria says seven civilians killed in Israeli strike near Damascus
Middle East News
13:48
Syria says seven civilians killed in Israeli strike near Damascus
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-09
Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-07
Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06
David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701
0
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
Middle East News
2024-11-06
Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Intense Israeli airstrike hits Jiyeh, Chouf District (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-05
Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Middle East News
13:36
Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
13:36
Israel's Chief of Staff approves expansion of ground operation in South Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
2
Lebanon News
12:01
Israeli army claims destruction of underground Hezbollah facility hidden beneath cemetery in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
12:01
Israeli army claims destruction of underground Hezbollah facility hidden beneath cemetery in South Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
11:51
Israeli army alleges that it killed a Hezbollah artillery commander in Blida, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:51
Israeli army alleges that it killed a Hezbollah artillery commander in Blida, South Lebanon
4
Lebanon News
03:34
Israeli airstrike targets Almat, Jbeil District
Lebanon News
03:34
Israeli airstrike targets Almat, Jbeil District
5
Middle East News
08:32
Netanyahu takes responsibility for pager explosions in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
Middle East News
08:32
Netanyahu takes responsibility for pager explosions in Lebanon: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
6
Middle East News
16:38
Israel weighs northern front ceasefire to prevent UN Security Council resolution, says Channel 12
Middle East News
16:38
Israel weighs northern front ceasefire to prevent UN Security Council resolution, says Channel 12
7
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
Lebanon News
05:39
Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)
8
Lebanon News
08:05
Israeli airstrike hits international highway connecting Baalbek to Hermel (Video)
Lebanon News
08:05
Israeli airstrike hits international highway connecting Baalbek to Hermel (Video)
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More