Heavy rainfall on Sunday has led to significant water accumulation on the main airport road near Khalde, causing traffic disruptions in the area.



Footage from the scene shows vehicles navigating through flooded sections of the road as the rain continues to impact visibility and movement.

تجمع للمياه على طريق المطار قبل خلدة جراء الامطار الغزيرة pic.twitter.com/g7PzULj17k — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) November 10, 2024