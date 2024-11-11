News
Mohammad Afif emphasizes Hezbollah fighters' perseverance in war with Israel, affirms strong ties with Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
2024-11-11 | 04:32
Mohammad Afif emphasizes Hezbollah fighters' perseverance in war with Israel, affirms strong ties with Lebanese Army
Hezbollah's Media Relations Official, Mohammad Afif, addressed fighters on Monday, stating that the realities of the battlefield are solely in their hands, and these will ultimately decide the political outcome and strategy.
He emphasized that the fate of the resistance, and potentially the Middle East, will depend on their perseverance and combat efforts.
Afif continued, reflecting on the martyrdom of Hussein, calling it a sacrifice for the people and the nation. He said that Hussein left behind over one hundred thousand fighters, 'ready to face Israel in retaliation for their leader.'
To Israel, Afif remarked, "As long as you remain incapable of ground combat and actual territorial control, you will never achieve your goals, and the residents of the north will never return."
He further pointed out that, after 45 days of intense fighting, Israel has failed to occupy 'even a single Lebanese village,' stressing the decisive elements on the battlefield, including Hezbollah fighters' determination and their intimate knowledge of the land.
Afif also declared that Hezbollah continues to increase its missile stockpiles, both in quantity and quality, and assured that the forces on the front lines have enough weapons and supplies for a prolonged war on all fronts.
Addressing rumors of diminishing missile stockpiles, Afif responded, reminding of the day when Hezbollah's missiles reached the suburbs of Tel Aviv and Haifa.
Afif affirmed, "Our relationship with the Lebanese army has always been solid and strong. We value its role, and no one will be able to sever the connection between the army and Hezbollah, as both play their part in defending Lebanon and its people."
He reflected on the emergence of Hezbollah, stating that it was a natural response to occupation.
He questioned ''why the collective memory is being erased,'' urging that responsibility be assigned to the victims rather than the martyrs.
Afif responded to critics who claim exhaustion from the war, saying, "They complain and say they are tired of the war, yet they haven't fired a single shot at the enemy. They ask us what battlefield we are talking about, and we tell them that we are talking about the courage and honor through which the enemy has failed to occupy any village."
He continued, "We know the cost is high and the price is steep. We are not in denial as you claim, but we know the patience and prayers in the hearts of our people."
On the topic of halting the Israeli aggression, Afif stated that despite hearing many discussions, no official proposals or concrete plans to end the violence have reached Hezbollah or Lebanon. He added, "I do not expect anything specific to come soon."
Lebanon News
Hezbollah
Media Relations Official
Mohammad Afif
War
Israel
Fighters
