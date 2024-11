On Tuesday, Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee issued three different evacuation warnings on his X account to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki, in the southern suburbs of Beirut, specifically targeting buildings listed on maps attached to the statement.Adraee claimed, "You are located near facilities and assets belonging to Hezbollah, which will be targeted by the army with great force in the near future."Adraee stated, "For your safety and the safety of your families, you must evacuate these buildings and the ones nearby without delay."