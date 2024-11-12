Lebanon's National News Agency (NNA) reported that intense Israeli airstrikes hit Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs near the Lebanese University.



This marks the 11th airstrike on Beirut's southern suburbs, as the sound of Israeli warplanes hovering over the region can be heard loudly.



Heavy smoke rose from the targeted sites, with each strike causing loud explosions, which were heard across the Lebanese capital.

The 12th Israeli airstrike reportedly hit Mrayjeh in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Beirut's southern suburbs was hit by another Israeli strike, specifically on Hadi Nasrallah highway, bringing the total of airstrikes to 13.