US envoy Amos Hochstein 'hopeful' for ceasefire agreement in Lebanon soon: Axios

Lebanon News
2024-11-12 | 13:27
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
US envoy Amos Hochstein &#39;hopeful&#39; for ceasefire agreement in Lebanon soon: Axios
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
US envoy Amos Hochstein 'hopeful' for ceasefire agreement in Lebanon soon: Axios

U.S. envoy Amos Hochstein told reporters at the White House that he believes there is "a shot" at securing a ceasefire deal in Lebanon in the near future, Axios reporter Barak Ravid reported Tuesday. 

"I am hopeful we can get it," the reporter quoted Hochstein as saying.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Ceasefire

Israel

Amos Hochstein

LBCI Next
Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue
Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
01:51

Israeli Defense Minister says no ceasefire in Lebanon, strikes on Hezbollah will continue

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-11

Israeli defense minister says 'there will be no ceasefire' in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-11

Lebanon awaits US envoy's visit: Lebanese officials deny progress on ceasefire with Israel

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-11

Arab League Secretary-General condemns Israeli actions, calls for ceasefire in Lebanon at Arab-Islamic summit

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
18:19

Israel's army issues new evacuation warnings for Haret Hreik and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:41

Israel's military issues new evacuation warning for residents of Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs as casualties in Lebanon climb (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:53

Israeli brigade commander claims many tasks in southern Lebanon remain unfinished

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
16:46

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
World News
2024-09-13

Myanmar floods leave 19 dead, displace thousands

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-08

Hezbollah targets strategic Israeli naval base near Haifa with rocket salvo

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2024-07-10

US expresses 'cautious optimism' regarding ceasefire talks in Gaza

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:40

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Power generator fire ignites cars in Hamra parking lot, video shows

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-09

Fire breaks out near Ras Beirut; black smoke engulfs area (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

LBCI reports damage in Zebdine, Nabatieh in South Lebanon caused by Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-07

Israeli airstrike damages homes in Harouf, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-06

David Schenker tells LBCI: US might intensify pressure on Iran, Lebanese government must uphold Resolution 1701

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-06

Smoke billows from Avivim settlement following attack, as seen in new video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Israel's Adraee issues urgent evacuation notice to South Lebanon residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:06

Israeli army issues evacuation warning to residents of Hadath, Haret Hreik, Ghobeiry and Laylaki in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:27

US envoy Amos Hochstein 'hopeful' for ceasefire agreement in Lebanon soon: Axios

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:44

Israeli airstrikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs following evacuation warning

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:46

Israel's army issues new evacuation warning for Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's southern suburbs

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:40

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:11

Massive destruction in Beirut's southern suburbs following wave of Israeli strikes (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
17:26

Israel targets Beirut's southern suburbs as casualties in Lebanon climb (video)

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More