China needs 'balanced development of imports, exports': Commerce minister

World News
24-10-2025 | 00:19
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
China needs &#39;balanced development of imports, exports&#39;: Commerce minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
China needs 'balanced development of imports, exports': Commerce minister

China must promote the "balanced development" of imports and exports, its commerce minister said Friday, a day after a key gathering aimed at strategising the country's future policy priorities concluded in Beijing.

"We must promote the balanced development of imports and exports... efforts must be made to expand imports, to meet the needs of industrial transformation and upgrading as well as the needs of people's better lives," commerce minister Wang Wentao told reporters at a press conference.

AFP

World News

needs

'balanced

development

imports,

exports':

Commerce

minister

LBCI Next
US warship to visit Trinidad and Tobago for exercises near Venezuela: Government
Trump to meet Xi in South Korea next Thursday: White House
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
2025-09-05

China to impose provisional measures on EU pork over 'dumping': Commerce ministry

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-22

ICJ: Israel must ensure 'basic needs' of Gaza population

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-17

Iran ready for 'fair, balanced' nuclear solution with Europe: FM

LBCI
World News
2025-10-16

China says purchases of Russian oil 'legitimate', rejects US 'bullying'

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
02:18

Brazil's Lula says would tell Trump tariffs were 'mistake'

LBCI
World News
01:40

Japan needs foreign workers, but public feels 'uneasy': PM Takaichi

LBCI
World News
00:23

US warship to visit Trinidad and Tobago for exercises near Venezuela: Government

LBCI
World News
13:43

Trump to meet Xi in South Korea next Thursday: White House

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

Lebanese President condemns Israeli strike on Qatar

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-10-20

Grade-tampering scandal rocks Lebanese University’s law faculty — the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-10

From Gaza to Qatar: Is Israel’s strike on Doha part of a 77-year-old security-driven narrative?

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-04

Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-10-03

Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:27

Israeli army says struck 'Hezbollah sites' in Bekaa and northern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

Lebanon eyes ceasefire hope as US general meets top officials amid Israeli strikes

LBCI
Middle East News
09:42

Turkey says it will help boost Lebanese army's capacity under mandate

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:57

Israeli army hits alleged Hezbollah weapons depot in southern Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:02

Intense Israeli strikes target Lebanon's eastern and western Bekaa regions

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:37

Elderly woman and young man killed in Israeli airstrike on Arabsalim

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:50

Two killed in Israeli airstrikes on Lebanon, Health Ministry says

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:33

Israeli army begins strikes on sites in southern Lebanon, Channel 12 reports

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More