Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah weapons storage and command centers in southern suburbs of Beirut

Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed on his X account that the Israeli army launched airstrikes late Tuesday night targeting Hezbollah weapons storage and command centers in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

He stated, ''The precision strikes, carried out by fighter jets based on intelligence from the Israeli army's Intelligence Directorate, targeted facilities associated with the militant group Hezbollah.''



Adraee continued, "Hezbollah has placed all of its objectives in the heart of civilian society, using Lebanese citizens as human shields."



He added, ''Ahead of the strikes, the Israeli army took steps to minimize civilian casualties, including gathering precise intelligence and issuing prior evacuation warnings to residents in the targeted areas.''



The spokesperson concluded, ''These airstrikes are part of ongoing efforts by the Israeli army to target Hezbollah's infrastructure in southern Beirut. The army will continue to strike Hezbollah's terrorist targets in the region.''