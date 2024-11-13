In a visit to Lebanon, Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty delivered a message of solidarity from Egypt's President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, expressing unwavering support for Lebanon amid escalating hostilities.



Abdelatty emphasized that Egypt stands firmly with Lebanon and is committed to all efforts aimed at an immediate halt to the ongoing Israeli strikes.



"The purpose of this visit is to convey Egypt's solidarity and support for the Lebanese people and government during these challenging times. Egypt will spare no effort to work toward an immediate end to this unjust aggression," stated Abdelatty, underscoring Egypt's commitment to achieving a swift ceasefire.



Highlighting Egypt's comprehensive support, Abdelatty stated that Egypt is extending every possible assistance to the Lebanese people.



"We wish Lebanon peace and stability and are committed to ceasing the aggression and providing all necessary aid. Our efforts will persist, and we have several initiatives focused on the unified goal of ending this aggression as quickly as possible," he added.



The foreign minister's visit reaffirms Egypt's stance as an active supporter of Lebanon during its crisis, reflecting the broader regional concern for stability and peace.