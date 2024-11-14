Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

Lebanon News
2024-11-14 | 08:22
Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

A video showed the extensive damage and destruction caused by relentless Israeli attacks on the Nabatieh market in South Lebanon.

