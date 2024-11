The Israeli military said Friday that it continues to target sites in Beirut's southern suburbs, with "two waves of airstrikes" hitting the area in the morning hours.



"On the instructions of the intelligence directorate, Israeli Air Force jets launched two waves of airstrikes today [Friday] on Beirut's southern suburbs as part of efforts to destroy Hezbollah's infrastructure, which has been hidden in civilian areas," Israel's army spokesperson Avichay Adraee claimed.



He stated in a post on X: "Among the targets hit were weapon storage facilities, command centers, and other infrastructure used by Hezbollah."



"Yesterday, [Thursday] fighter jets also carried out intelligence-guided airstrikes on transport routes used by the Syrian regime along the Syrian-Lebanese border, which were used to transfer weapons to Hezbollah," he noted.



Adraee reported: "These strikes on transport routes follow recent attacks targeting Syrian regime-controlled routes, marking another blow to Unit 4400's operations, which are responsible for smuggling weapons from Iran to Syria and Lebanon."

