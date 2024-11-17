PM Mikati contacts Army Commander to offer condolences for killed soldiers, expresses hope for ceasefire

Lebanon News
2024-11-17 | 11:15
High views
PM Mikati contacts Army Commander to offer condolences for killed soldiers, expresses hope for ceasefire
PM Mikati contacts Army Commander to offer condolences for killed soldiers, expresses hope for ceasefire

In a statement, Prime Minister Najib Mikati emphasized that the sacrifices of Lebanon's military forces are "in the heart of every loyal Lebanese."

He stressed the importance of the collective effort to ensure these sacrifices are not in vain by working to halt the Israeli aggression against Lebanon and enabling the army to carry out its duties to assert the state's authority over all Lebanese territory.

Mikati said, "With the martyrdom of two more soldiers today, following the Israeli attack on an army base in the town of Al Mari–Hasbaya, the total number of army martyrs since the start of the Israeli aggression has risen to 36."

He added, "The government, which spares no effort to support and strengthen the army, continues to work with Lebanon's friends, international actors, and the international community to implement U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701 and restore the army's authority over all Lebanese land."

Mikati also expressed hope that ongoing communications would lead to a ceasefire, paving the way for the second phase of the implementation of Resolution 1701.

Earlier, Mikati had contacted Army Commander General Joseph Aoun to offer condolences for the fallen soldiers and wish a speedy recovery for the wounded. 

They also discussed the current situation and the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon.

Lebanon News

Prime Minister

Najib Mikati

Army Commander

Soldiers

Israel

Attack

