Gabriel Attal, head of French President Emmanuel Macron's centrist party, on Sunday sought to defend a court ruling against far-right leader Marine Le Pen, who has been convicted of embezzlement.



"You steal, you pay," Attal, a former prime minister, said in a speech at a meeting of the Renaissance party in the northern working-class Paris suburb of Saint-Denis.



He also denounced "unprecedented interference" in France's affairs, pointing to support for Le Pen from the likes of U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.



AFP