Israel’s airstrikes on Lebanon kill 3,544, injure 15,036

Lebanon News
2024-11-19 | 12:41
LBCI
LBCI
As Israel intensified its assault on Lebanon, particularly Beirut, the Ministry of Public Health reported that Monday's airstrikes killed 28 and injured 107.

The cumulative toll since the start of the conflict has now reached 3,544 dead and 15,036 injured, according to the ministry's daily update.
