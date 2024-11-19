Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-11-19 | 16:48
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

Lebanon's official National News Agency said late on Tuesday that intense clashes were reported on the outskirts of Kfarchouba in South Lebanon.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Clashes

Kfarchouba

South Lebanon

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Energy and Water Minister condemns Israeli attacks on southern villages and vital infrastructure
Hezbollah's refusal to Israel's request to strike if ceasefire is violated could jeopardize negotiations, CNN cites Israeli source
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety and Tech
17:35

SpaceX aborts Starship booster catch, opts for ocean splashdown: Live feed

LBCI
World News
16:54

US recognizes Venezuela opposition's Gonzalez Urrutia as 'president-elect'

LBCI
Lebanon News
16:48

Intense clashes erupt near Kfarchouba in South Lebanon

LBCI
World News
16:08

France's Macron urges Putin to 'listen to reason' on Ukraine

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
15:54

Over 200 children killed in Lebanon in past two months, UNICEF says

LBCI
World News
15:14

US seeks full Resolution 1701 implementation amid Lebanon ceasefire developments

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:37

Airstrike hits house near Lebanese army post in Sarafand, injuries reported (Video)

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

The psychology behind crowds at Beirut airstrike zones: Israeli warnings turn into gathering spots

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court

LBCI
World News
15:14

US seeks full Resolution 1701 implementation amid Lebanon ceasefire developments

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

In the details, clashes intensify as Israel seeks to consolidate positions in Lebanon's south

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:10

Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:21

Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:11

Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-18

Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-11-15

Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-14

Israeli airstrikes cause massive destruction to Nabatieh market in South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Hezbollah shares footage of rocket attack on Israeli bulldozer in South Lebanon's Kfarkela

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-12

Israeli airstrikes cause destruction in Nabatieh market, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-10

Israeli airstrike on Almat, Jbeil District, kills 21 including children; search operations ongoing (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

Israel's Avichay Adraee claims to tour South Lebanon, hints that further details would follow

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:09

Hochstein says "this is a moment of decision making," following 'constructive meeting with Berri'

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:54

Israeli army claims killing Hezbollah commander Ali Tawfiq Dweiq in Kfarjoz, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:45

Three Lebanese army soldiers killed in Israeli airstrike on Sarafand army center: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:17

Lebanese army intelligence exposes collaboration with Israel, refers Syrian to court

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:10

The psychology behind crowds at Beirut airstrike zones: Israeli warnings turn into gathering spots

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:41

Berri to Asharq Al-Awsat: Guarantees concerning Israel's commitment to the agreement rely on the US

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:05

US envoy Amos Hochstein arrives in Ain al-Tineh to meet Speaker Berri

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More