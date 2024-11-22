News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
22
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
22
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli attacks kill three paramedics in Qotrani, Jezzine district
Lebanon News
2024-11-22 | 08:34
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli attacks kill three paramedics in Qotrani, Jezzine district
The Public Health Emergency Operations Center of Lebanon's Health Ministry reported that Israeli forces have continued targeting paramedics and emergency facilities in South Lebanon, describing these actions as war crimes.
In a statement, the ministry revealed, "For the second consecutive day, Israeli forces struck a team from the Islamic Health Organization-Civil Defense, resulting in three paramedics killed and three others injured."
The attack occurred in Qotrani in the Jezzine district.
Lebanon News
Israel
Attacks
Kill
Paramedics
Qotrani
Jezzine
District
Next
226 health workers killed in Lebanon since October 7: WHO
Israel's army reports seven soldiers injured in South Lebanon clashes in past 24 hours
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-16
Israeli attacks kill paramedics in South Lebanon: Health Ministry
Lebanon News
2024-11-16
Israeli attacks kill paramedics in South Lebanon: Health Ministry
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Islamic Health Organization mourns seven paramedics killed by Israeli attacks
Lebanon News
2024-10-31
Islamic Health Organization mourns seven paramedics killed by Israeli attacks
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-20
Caught in the warzone: 42 Lebanese soldiers killed by Israeli attacks
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-20
Caught in the warzone: 42 Lebanese soldiers killed by Israeli attacks
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Israel attacks Lebanese Army post in Al-Mari, Hasbaya District
Lebanon News
2024-11-17
Israel attacks Lebanese Army post in Al-Mari, Hasbaya District
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:25
Israel conducts airstrikes on Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
10:21
Israeli army alleges targeting of 'Hezbollah command centers' in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
10:21
Israeli army alleges targeting of 'Hezbollah command centers' in Beirut's southern suburbs
0
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
10:09
UNIFIL statement: Four Italian peacekeepers injured in South Lebanon likely caused by 'Hezbollah or affiliated groups'
Lebanon News
10:09
UNIFIL statement: Four Italian peacekeepers injured in South Lebanon likely caused by 'Hezbollah or affiliated groups'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:32
New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
09:32
New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
0
Lebanon News
09:37
Israel violently breaks sound barrier over Beirut and its suburbs following evacuation order
Lebanon News
09:37
Israel violently breaks sound barrier over Beirut and its suburbs following evacuation order
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Lebanese Army Commander, Amos Hochstein meet to review Lebanon’s general situation
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Lebanese Army Commander, Amos Hochstein meet to review Lebanon’s general situation
0
Lebanon News
10:09
UNIFIL statement: Four Italian peacekeepers injured in South Lebanon likely caused by 'Hezbollah or affiliated groups'
Lebanon News
10:09
UNIFIL statement: Four Italian peacekeepers injured in South Lebanon likely caused by 'Hezbollah or affiliated groups'
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
10:14
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
09:14
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
09:14
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli attacks cause extensive damage in Tyre, South Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-18
Israeli airstrike on Tyre in South Lebanon causes extensive destruction (Video)
0
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Middle East News
2024-11-15
Hezbollah targets base in central Tel Aviv, releases footage
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:32
New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
Lebanon News
09:32
New evacuation warning: Israel urges Ghobeiry, Hadath, and Haret Hreik residents in Beirut's suburbs to evacuate immediately
2
Lebanon News
12:44
Hochstein 'expected to fly back to Washington' Thursday; no agreement announcement expected before next week: Axios reports
Lebanon News
12:44
Hochstein 'expected to fly back to Washington' Thursday; no agreement announcement expected before next week: Axios reports
3
Lebanon News
13:31
Hiba Nasr tells LBCI: Washington 'shifts focus' after ICC ruling on Netanyahu, Lebanon war 'no longer priority'
Lebanon News
13:31
Hiba Nasr tells LBCI: Washington 'shifts focus' after ICC ruling on Netanyahu, Lebanon war 'no longer priority'
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations
News Bulletin Reports
13:10
Stalled ceasefire talks: Unresolved disputes strain Israel-Lebanon negotiations
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon eyes ceasefire deal as Hochstein's proposal undergoes Israeli review amid ongoing strikes - The details
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Lebanon eyes ceasefire deal as Hochstein's proposal undergoes Israeli review amid ongoing strikes - The details
6
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
South Lebanon clashes: Israeli researcher killed as forces intensify assault - Here are the latest details
News Bulletin Reports
13:09
South Lebanon clashes: Israeli researcher killed as forces intensify assault - Here are the latest details
7
Lebanon News
08:16
Israeli strikes target a Chiyah building in Beirut's southern suburbs (Videos)
Lebanon News
08:16
Israeli strikes target a Chiyah building in Beirut's southern suburbs (Videos)
8
Lebanon News
13:50
Israeli airstrikes claim more lives, bringing total toll to 3,583 killed and 15,244 injured
Lebanon News
13:50
Israeli airstrikes claim more lives, bringing total toll to 3,583 killed and 15,244 injured
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More