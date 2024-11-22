LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

2024-11-22 | 10:14
LBCI conducted an on-site inspection of the aftermath of two airstrikes that targeted Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs earlier on Friday.  

The strikes, which hit a densely populated neighborhood, caused significant damage to buildings. 

Residents reported scenes of destruction, with shattered windows, debris scattered across streets, and vehicles damaged by the blasts.  

LBCI Next
226 health workers killed in Lebanon since October 7: WHO
Israel's army reports seven soldiers injured in South Lebanon clashes in past 24 hours
LBCI Previous

