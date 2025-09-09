US citizens in Qatar told to remain indoors amid reported attack

We have seen reports of missile strikes occurring in Doha. The U.S. Embassy has instituted a shelter-in-place order for their facilities. U.S. citizens are advised to shelter-in-place and monitor @USEmbassyDoha social media for updates.
— U.S. Embassy in Qatar (@USEmbassyDoha) September 9, 2025
We have seen reports of missile strikes occurring in Doha. The U.S. Embassy has instituted a shelter-in-place order for their facilities. U.S. citizens are advised to shelter-in-place and monitor @USEmbassyDoha social media for updates.