US citizens in Qatar told to remain indoors amid reported attack

Reports of an attack in Doha, Qatar, on Tuesday prompted the U.S. Embassy to issue a shelter-in-place order for its facilities.



The embassy also advised U.S. citizens in Qatar to stay indoors and monitor official updates for further guidance.

We have seen reports of missile strikes occurring in Doha. The U.S. Embassy has instituted a shelter-in-place order for their facilities. U.S. citizens are advised to shelter-in-place and monitor @USEmbassyDoha social media for updates. — U.S. Embassy in Qatar (@USEmbassyDoha) September 9, 2025