Army Commander General Joseph Aoun received Sunday in his office in Yarzeh the European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and Vice-President of the European Commission, Josep Borrell, who offered his condolences for the martyrs of the army.



They discussed the situation in Lebanon and the region along with the developments on the southern border in light of the ongoing Israeli aggression on Lebanon.



Borrell confirmed the EU's continued support for the army by providing 40 million euros for the military institution.